Land Between the Lakes adds areas for archery deer hunters

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) – Officials say Land Between the Lakes is opening additional areas for archery deer hunting.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement that select areas will be open from Dec. 1 through Jan. 16.

They include the Southern Nature Watch Demonstration Area, Brandon Spring Group Center, and Energy Lake, Hillman Ferry and Piney campgrounds.

Forestry officials say hunters are encouraged to take antlerless deer as a way to help manage the population of the animals.

Hunters are advised to use extra caution in the areas, which are typically off-limits to hunting.