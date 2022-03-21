Lancaster man to compete in Major League Fishing championship

TULSA, Okla. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Major League Fishing’s (MLF) REDCREST 2022 presented by Costa Sunglasses, the Bass Pro Tour championship, is set to visit Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees next week, March 23-27, to crown professional bass fishing’s newest world champion.

The five-day tournament, shot for television broadcast on CBS, the Discovery Channel and the Outdoor Channel, will showcase the top 41 Bass Pro Tour anglers from the 2021 season competing for the prestigious REDCREST Championship and the top prize of $300,000.

Local professional angler, Bradley Roy of Lancaster, will be among the 41 anglers competing in the event. Roy, who earned his first career win earlier this season, has more than $774,000 in career earnings and will be making his third career REDCREST appearance.

“I’m excited at the opportunity to fish another championship-level event and looking forward to competing for $300,000 on Grand Lake,” Roy said.

Originally scheduled to be held at Oklahoma’s Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees last year, MLF officials shifted REDCREST 2021 to another venue after the cancellation of the REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo that had been scheduled to be held in conjunction with the event. It’s now all systems go for 2022 and the league, the professional anglers, and fishing fans from all over the country are excited for Tulsa-based Major League Fishing’s Homecoming event.

“We are proud to host the Major League Fishing’s REDCREST 2022 next week,” Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum said. “This will be a large, family-friendly event with world-class anglers, and we also get to watch a Tulsa-based company thrive and shine on a national stage.”

The General Tire Take Off Ceremony will begin each day at 6:45 a.m. at the Wolf Creek Park and Boating Facility, located at 963 N. 16th St. in Grove, Oklahoma. Anglers will depart daily at 7:30 a.m. from the park and return after competition ends at 4 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend all launch events and also encouraged to follow the event online throughout the day on the MLF NOW!® live stream.

The MLF NOW!® broadcast team of Chad McKee, Marty Stone and J.T. Kenney will break down the extended action on all five days of competition from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MLF NOW!® will be live streamed on MajorLeagueFishing.com and the MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) app.

All 41 Anglers will compete on Days 1 (Wednesday) and 2 (Thursday) of the event. After two days of competition, the field is cut to just the top 20 based on two-day total cumulative weight. The remaining 20 anglers are split into two groups – 10 compete on Day 3 (Friday) and 10 compete on Day 4 (Saturday). The top five anglers from each group based on total single-day weight will advance to the fifth and final day of competition (Sunday), where weights are zeroed and the angler that catches the highest total weight on the final day will be crowned the REDCREST 2022 champion.

The 2021 Bass Pro Tour featured a field of 80 of the top professional anglers in the world competing across seven regular-season tournaments around the country. The top 41 anglers in the Angler of the Year (AOY) standings after the seven events qualified to compete in REDCREST 2022 Presented by Costa.

Television coverage of REDCREST 2022 Presented by Costa will be showcased across two two-hour episodes, premiering at 7 a.m. ET, July 2 and July 9 on the Discovery Channel. A one-hour special episode of MLF REDCREST 2022 Presented by Costa will premiere at 2 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 17 on CBS. New MLF episodes premiere each Saturday morning on the Discovery Channel, with additional re-airings on the Outdoor Channel. Each two-hour long reality-based episode goes in-depth to break down each day of competition.

For complete details and updated information on Major League Fishing and the Bass Pro Tour, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow MLF’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.