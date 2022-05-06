Lake Cumberland Speedway damaged after Friday storm
Race track in Pulaski County suffers severe damage
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lake Cumberland Speedway suffered damage after severe weather swept through the area Friday afternoon.
According to a post shared by the race track, ticket buildings, lights poles, scoreboards, signs, fences and the bleachers were destroyed, “Everything all destroyed that we’ve worked so hard on however we will get thru this.”
The race track says no one was injured.