Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to host Baby and Kids Expo

his year’s expo is being held at The Center for Rural Development on Wednesday, March 30 from 4 – 7 PM; admission is free and open to the public

Somerset, KY. (March 24, 2022) – Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital invites new and expecting moms to learn more about the resources throughout the region dedicated to maternity support, babies, and kids at the Lake Cumberland Maternity, Baby & Kids Expo. This year’s expo is being held at The Center for Rural Development on Wednesday, March 30 from 4 – 7 PM; admission is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to once again be offering our Maternity, Baby & Kids Expo to the public,” shared Elizabeth Garland, RN, BSN, CLC, Nurse Manager of Women’s and Pediatric Services at LCRH. “This is a great opportunity for those thinking about having a baby, or who are already pregnant to come and meet our team, learn about our services, and get to know additional resources that are available throughout the Lake Cumberland region for maternity and pediatric support.”

This year’s expo will feature 30 exhibition tables, along with giveaways, an opportunity to get to know the pediatricians and labor and delivery staff at the hospital, and educational opportunities. Exhibitors include Women’s Care of Lake Cumberland, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Abbott Nutrition, Lake Cumberland Schoolhouse Health, March of Dimes, Soulful Studios LLC, Memorial Education Center, The Tooth Booth, and so much more. Each vendor will be showcasing their products and services and many will offer door prizes. Attendees that visit at least twenty of the booths will be entered to win the hospital’s grand prize: a baby gift basket filled with $150 worth of baby supplies. Other exhibitors will be raffling items such as nursing supplies, a breast feeding pillow, gift cards, diaper bags, car seats, newborn photo sessions, and more.

This year’s event will once again take place alongside the annual Kiddy Katz consignment sale. “We saw such great success hosting the expo in 2019 during the Kiddy Katz event,” said McKinzie Loutre, LCRH’s Marketing & Communications Coordinator. “Moms and caregivers are able to stop by the expo and shop the consignment sale all in one night, which makes it very convenient for busy moms and moms-to-be. We’re excited to be hosting this in-person event again and hope all of the new and expecting moms will join us!”

In addition to the Expo, LCRH offers monthly prenatal classes and breastfeeding classes for expectant parents. These classes are free of charge. To learn more or register, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/women-and-children.

