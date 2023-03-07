Lake Cumberland Air Show to skip 2023 for construction; announces 2024 date

LAKE CUMBERLAND (WTVQ) — The Lake Cumberland Air Show will take the year off in 2023 to continue construction at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport but will bring the event back next year.

The next show will be held on Sept. 21, 2024.

The Federal Aviation Administration placed priority on rehabilitating the airport’s tarmac, the area where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled, maintained and more, according to a press release.

Because this area would be frequently used during the air show and work is not expected to be complete until later in 2023, organizers chose to postpone this year’s event and instead focus on 2024.

The show will feature music, food and a “robust” lineup of air and runway entertainment.

More information is expected to be announced on the show’s social media pages.