Lab-confirmed flu cases up to 10 in Lexington so far this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is up to 10 lab-confirmed flu cases for the 2023-24 season so far, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department said in updated numbers on Wednesday.

The first two were confirmed on Oct. 3; eight more have been reported since then.

Last season, Lexington had 3,472 confirmed cases and 16 flu-related deaths. About 80 percent of those cases were in people who weren’t vaccinated, the health department added.

On Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m., free flu shots will be available at Central Baptist Church on 110 Wilson Downing Road.

Pre-registration is preferred; sign up here: Flu Shots 2023