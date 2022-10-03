KYTC releases draft Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan for public feedback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking residents for their opinion on its 2022-45 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan to support a multi-modal network.

The comment period opened Monday and will be available until Nov. 2 at GetThereTogetherKY.org. Input gathered will be used to finalize a plan, which will outline the goals, policies, needs and improvement priorities for the state’s transportation system. The plan will be finalized in December. A Spanish language version is also available on the survey platform.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says the transportation plan is multi-modal and considers all modes of travel (cars, buses, trains, planes, bikes, boats, walking, etc.)

The last LRSTP was completed in 2014. The plan is updated about every seven years.