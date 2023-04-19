KYTC highlights National Work Zone Awareness Week

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- April 17-21 is National Work Zone Awareness Week. In Kentucky, transportation crews are sharing a reminder to drivers to help keep their workers safe.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says last year there were 1,074 work zone crashes in the state, resulting in close to 300 injuries and six deaths.

This year, the Cabinet says they’re ramping up efforts to increase safety in work zones- including safety training for employees, using special equipment — like portable rumble strips and protection vehicles — and transitioning to a new type of orange barrel with wider reflective tape.

Kentucky State Police says there are plans to boost its’ presence around work zones.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down when approaching a work zone, put down your cell phone, and watch for shifting traffic patterns and speed limits.

“Our message to the traveling public is this: safe drivers plus safe workers equals safe work zones. Highway construction goes on all year round. And work zones are anywhere at any time. But construction activity really ramps up in the spring,” says KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.

The transportation cabinet is planning a moment of silence Friday at 11 A.M. to remember the victims of work zone crashes..