KYTC: road conditions are improving due to warmer temperatures

With temperatures expected to drop again Saturday, the KYTC is warning of the possibility of black ice, which can develop on bridges, overpasses, and ramps prior to surface level roadways.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) shifted its focus to rural roads and turn lanes Saturday, as it continued removing snow and ice from roadways.

As of Saturday morning, Kentucky Department of Highway District crews were plowing and treating highways in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties.

Overnight low temperatures caused refreezing and icy conditions Friday night into Saturday morning. But warmer weather helped assist snow removal efforts, with temperatures rising to the mid-forties. Crews continued using salt assistance to help melt the remaining snow on highways.

By mid-afternoon, main priority A and B routes, along with some priority C routes were deemed clear.

Some work could carry over into Sunday.

Motorists should continue to travel with caution, expect isolated icy road conditions, and share the road with snow plows.