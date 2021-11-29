KY Writers Hall of Fame author Ed McClanahan dies at age 89

Mclanahan was inducted in the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame in 2019.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One of Kentucky’s ‘Fab Five Authors’ has died.

Kentucky Hall of Fame writer Ed McClanahan died Saturday in his home, at the age of 89, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The newspaper says McClanahan turned his small town Kentucky childhood and adventures as a merry prankster into a mastery of short stories, novels, non fiction and poetry.

McClanahan was inducted in the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame in 2019.

He is best known for his memoir, ‘Famous people i have known’ and his first book, ‘The Natural Man’, among others.