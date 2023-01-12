Ky. woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police say a woman wanted for murder in connection to a deadly crash in Laurel County is now in custody.

39-year-old Danielle Kelly was arrested Wednesday at a home in Knox County.

Police say they found her hiding in a closet at the time of her arrest.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a passenger in Kelly’s vehicle was killed in a 2021 collision on US 25.

Deputies say Kelly was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash.

She was indicted for murder in November but never showed up for court.