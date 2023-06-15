Ky. woman says she was forced to travel for an abortion despite her fetus’s fatal condition

Heather Maberry's unborn child was diagnosed with anencephaly at 20 weeks

STANTON, Ky. (ABC NEWS) — A Kentucky mother of three says she was forced to travel out of state for an abortion despite her fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition.

After Heather Maberry, 32, a substitute teacher from Stanton — about 100 miles southeast of Louisville — and her husband, Nick, got married last year, they were excited to try for a baby and expand their family.

Maberry said she first found out she was pregnant in October 2022, only to eventually miscarry, and then discovered she was pregnant again two days before Christmas last year.

“I’ve always wanted another baby,” she told ABC News. “We were super excited, but we were also very nervous because we had just lost a baby. So, we just kept trying to take care of me the best we could.”

It was a difficult pregnancy for Maberry. She was at first diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is a severe type of nausea and vomiting that occurs during pregnancy. She was put on several medications before she began to feel better, medical records viewed by ABC News show.

Maberry and her husband found out they were going to have a girl, who they named Willow. Then came the 20-week ultrasound, during which Maberry’s OBGYN told her the fetus had anencephaly, confirmed in medical records viewed by ABC News.

Anencephaly is a serious birth defect, which occurs when the brain and skull do not fully develop. Babies with the condition are either stillborn or die within a few hours or days of being born.

It is estimated that 1 in about 4,600 babies in the United States are born with anencephaly every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It felt like hell,” Maberry said of hearing the diagnosis. “It just felt like somebody was beating me down. I mean, that was just the worst feeling in the world. The worst news any parent could ever get.”

A second opinion at another hospital confirmed the diagnosis. Maberry was aware of Kentucky’s strict abortion laws that went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. Abortion in Kentucky is almost totally banned with very limited exceptions.