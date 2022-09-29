Ky woman found dead in her home after 3 days; unharmed infant daughter found near body

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WLKY) — A Kentucky mother is looking for answers after her daughter was found fatally shot in her own home.

Authorities say the woman’s 2-year-old daughter was with her mother for three days before the body was discovered. And it appears someone else was in the house during that time to take care of the child.

Scrolling through pictures of her 23-year-old daughter Kierra Stone Gonzalez…

“This is her and her sister.”

…gets harder and harder with each passing day for mom Michelle Stone. But it’s the only way to wipe away the image stuck in her head of her daughter lying on her apartment living room floor dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

“I have so many questions, so many questions about why they took my daughter,” said Michelle.

Michelle was the one who found her last Wednesday at around noon.

She made the drive from Radcliff because she had a mother’s hunch that her daughter wasn’t OK.

When she got to the apartment on Rangeland Road, she realized she was right.

“The first thing I noticed were her hands purple,” Michelle said.

Then she heard the screams of Kierra’s 2-year-old daughter.

She was left inside the home, right beside her mother’s dead body.

“That makes me question, even more, how could you take her mother?” Michelle said.

After the emotions wore off, Stone says she was left with more questions than answers. She says authorities told her her daughter had already been dead for three days when she was found.

“They didn’t kill my granddaughter, she didn’t have any poop stains on her, no pee stains on her. No poop in the house, no pee stains in the house. So we knew that somebody had been in there for three days taking care of her with the momma. My question is how could you take care of my granddaughter and not call the police when you had seen the mother was dead,” said Michelle.

A question now Louisville Metro Police Department is tasked with as an investigation is underway.

But officers won’t be the only ones searching for answers. Stone says she will be too, even if it’s the last thing she does.

“She had a good heart and she definitely didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Michelle said.