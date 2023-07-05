Ky. woman buried under 15 feet of dirt rescued

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Trapped under 15 feet of dirt. That’s what happened to one woman in Cave City, Kentucky over the weekend.

She was there for four hours before first responders got her out.

As if the stakes of Saturday night’s trench rescue weren’t high enough with a woman’s life on the line, this would also be one of the Bowling Green Fire Department’s first trench rescues outside of training.

“We train every other week on these types of scenarios. It’s some of those things that we never know what we’re getting into until we get there but we try to think of every scenario possible and train for it. So when we do get on scene and are presented with a challenge that we’re able to negotiate it,” said Chief of Logistics with the Bowling Green Fire Department Rob Gilliam.

Personnel were able to free the woman, something Gilliam says isn’t always the case.

“Statistically, not a lot of survivors and you know, from a trench incident happens. So we were expecting the worst, but you know, as we got there and got more information, that changed the dynamic of it, and we were able to get in there and do what was needed to be done to effect a positive outcome,” he added.

Gilliam said the incident will also serve as a teaching moment for the department, allowing insight into the human side of the situation.

“Whenever you get into the mechanics of the rescue itself, is one thing, but then you’re also looking at the human emotion side of it and the medical portion, you know, that that also accompanies these types of situations, which we train for it. But until you encounter it, it and you put it all together, it makes it for a different type of emergency response,” said Gilliam.

Gilliam also took the time to thank other emergency personnel that were on the scene, saying he appreciated their help and courage during the stressful situation.

Rob gilliam/bowling green fire dept.

“The members that were there at that scene with Bowling Green Fire that day were tremendous. Again, like I said, ranks, egos were all put aside. Our mission was focused on addressing the patient, the victim that was involved. So we wanted to extend our appreciation for their efforts to assist us with this rescue,” he said.

The woman’s family says she is dealing with some pain and anxiety but has no broken bones.