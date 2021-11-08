KY welcomes new generation of aircraft’s to KY National Guard Base

The new aircraft's can support a broad range of missions from special operations to air cargo that allow the aircraft to land on difficult runways.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell and Governor Andy Beshear welcomed a new generation of Hercules aircraft to the Kentucky Air National Guard Base Saturday.

Two new C-130J super Hercules transports flew over the base in Louisville before parking by the ceremony stage.

Kentucky is expected to receive a total of eight of these state-of-the-art planes, with the 123rd airlift wing expecting another 3 j-models next year.

Delivery of the final j-model aircraft is slated for September 2022.