Ky. voter registration increases for 6th straight month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s voter registration has grown for a sixth straight month with nearly 7,400 new voters added in August.

Exactly 7,391 new voters were added last month. In July, 6,149 new voters were added.

“While it’s too soon to predict turnout in November’s election, I’m pleased that in each of the past six months, more Kentuckians have registered to vote than have been removed from the rolls,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release.

Adams says August saw 3,512 voters removed — 2,689 deceased voters, 375 who moved out of state, 307 voters who were convicted of felonies, 121 who voluntarily de-registered and 20 who were adjudged mentally incompetent.

Republicans account for 46 percent of the electorate, with 1,597,434 voters. Democratic registrants make up 44 percent of the electorate, with 1,527,360 voters.

There are 351,865 voters registered under other political parties.