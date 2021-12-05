KY Theatre looking to re-open with help of posters and popcorn sale

The Friends of the Kentucky Theatre say they're looking to raise about $100,000 to re-open.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The second posters and popcorn sale for the Kentucky Theatre was held Saturday during the Christmas parade.

The sale featured posters from the Kentucky Theatre’s collection.

According to the Friends of the Kentucky Theatre, there are about 1,000 posters in the collection, and are mostly posters from the 1990’s to present day.

The sale is to help one of Lexington’s historic spots re-open

“I think the Kentucky is home to a lot of people. And i think everybody feels at home here. Almost any walk of life, it’s welcoming to anybody. They can come here to this modest building but you can travel the world with the films that the Kentucky shows” said Co-Chair, Hayward Wilkerson.

