Ky. teacher allows skateboarding inside school

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WDRB) — There are rules we all had to stick to growing up.

“Ya’ll got about 30 seconds to be settled.”

“Ten-second warning, we’re about to start.”

“Not to run in the halls.”

“Straight line”

East Middle School in Shelby County clearly has them too — at least on some days.

“All that stuff sort of goes out the window.”

On Tuesdays and Thursdays when these students are getting “board”.

“Dang, Skyler’s killing it.”

“Good quick marks.”

But not in the way you’d think.

“Now that we’ve got our art skills warmed up. Are you ready to skate some?”

They’re preparing for their mid-morning skateboard club. But this doesn’t happen at a park.

“Down this hall and down this hall.”

It happens right outside Zachary Hypes’ art classroom.

“We basically just get to skate around the whole school.”

“I was trying to get smith grinds on the quarter pipe.”

“The more I skateboard, the better I get.”

“It’s a lot to have these kids going up and down these halls, and crashing into the lockers.”

So you might think making the ask, like Hypes’ did last year, would be tougher than the trick that skater boy just pulled off. But the assistant principal said yes.

“It teaches kids to fall in love with doing hard things.”

“He’s really good about instructing them on what to do if you feel like you’re going to fall, and how to fall.”

And getting back up is sort of what life is all about.

“If they can do it in skateboarding, they can apply those skills in the classroom, and a bunch of other things.”

And it sounds like it’s working.

“It helps me like get settled and focus more.”

“I feel like it made me a bit more patient.”

“Skateboarding has definitely taught me to be independent and be more confident about myself.”

Skateboarding, getting these students rolling through life the right way.