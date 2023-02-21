Ky. Supreme Court upholds conviction in murder of Louisville Metro police detective

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Supreme Court last week unanimously upheld the conviction and sentence of a man who murdered a Louisville Metro police detective in 2018.

Roger Burdette crashed his tanker truck into detective Deidre Mengedoht’s vehicle while he was driving under the influence and streaming pornography at the time of the crash, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a Tuesday press release.

In 2019, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Burdette for murder and other crimes and a jury later convicted him on all counts. Burdette was sentenced to 27 years.

To view a copy of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s opinion, click here.