Ky. student representing state in Doodle for Google contest. Here’s how to vote for her

Erica Kegley art

AUGUSTA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Bracken County student is representing Kentucky in the national Doodle for Google contest.

Erica Kegley is a senior at August Independent and submitted her “Mother and Daughter Relationships” drawing to the 10-12th grade group.

“In this doodle, I drew a collection of mothers and daughters conveyed through animals and humans as they represent the natural connection formed between the two. A girl’s relationship that she shares with her mother can help her self-worth, self-esteem, and sense of identity. I am grateful for the relationship with my mom as she helped me to become a confident individual,” Kegley described her artwork.

She’s one of 13 hoping to win the category in the contest and then go on to become the National Winner.

Gov. Andy Beshear shared the student’s artwork on Twitter, saying he’s proud of Kegley for representing Kentucky.

“I am so proud of Erica Kegley, a student at @AugustaSchools, for representing Kentucky in the Doodle for @Google contest. #TeamKentucky, let’s support Erica and vote for her Doodle in the 10-12 section by May 25! https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/,” he wrote on Twitter.

To vote for Kegley, head here: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/vote/

Votes can be cast now through May 25.