KY State Police arrest correctional officer for abuse of inmate

FREDONIA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a Western Kentucky Correctional Officer, after a call came in Tuesday, about a report of a sexual relationship between an inmate and a correctional officer.

KSP says troopers responded to the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex and opened an investigation.

KSP says the investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old Jonathan Hackney of Marion, KY.

Hackney is charged with rape, and sexual abuse.

He is currently being held in the Crittendon County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.