Ky.’s first female lobbyist laid to rest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — On Oct. 12, Kentucky’s first female lobbyist died.

Judy Taylor was a trailblazer for women in politics, creating long-lasting relationships and leaving infinite impacts on the people of Kentucky.

“She was an advocate, she was a friend, she was a relationship builder. She was someone who was great at hospitality. She was wise, smart, articulate. She was the first person at Keeneland to welcome you and say ‘Welcome to Lexington, welcome to Kentucky, aren’t you glad we’re here,'” said Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe.

Many describe Judy as tiny but mighty.

Mays Bledsoe says she was someone who cared deeply for others while holding high standards she expected people to meet.

A celebration of life for Taylor was held on Tuesday at noon at the state Capitol.