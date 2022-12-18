KY River Regional Animal Shelter in desperate need of fosters, adoptions

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Kentucky River Regional animal shelter in Hazard is urging the public to foster or adopt its animals as its population is worse than its been in over a decade, according to the shelter.

On Tuesday the shelter will hold a “Hope for help” candlelight vigil to pray for fosters, rescues, and adoptions for these animals.

Shelter officials say with an intake capacity of 175 animals, it nearly doubled that with almost 300 animals.

The shelter says if it can’t get the animals adopted, some will have to be euthanized.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the shelter at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.