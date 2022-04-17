KY River Regional Animal Shelter asking for donations for Furry Friends Fence Project

KRRAS plans to share the project progress every step of the way on the KRRAS Facebook page

HAZARD, Ky (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the launch of the Furry Friends Fence Project. This fundraising campaign will give us the resources to equip the shelter with critical upgrades and repairs to enhance the lives of animals while they wait for their forever homes.

As the facility is located near Highway 80, a busy four-lane road, it has been a challenge for years to maintain the safety and well-being of escaped animals on the property. This project is going to provide a perimeter fence and running lots for the protection of the canines and an enclosed outdoor area (Catio) for the felines. We are overcrowded most of the time and the fences and additional enclosures will increase the comfort and well-being of the animals during their stay with us. The exterior pens will greatly benefit our volunteers on their dog walks outside of the runs and ease the stress and anxiety our animals experience while they are waiting for their adoption or transfer. Founding board member Martha Quigley said, “…if enough people give a little, we can do this.”

The shelter staff also hopes to receive enough donations to add a roof to the intake area, where animals are unloaded from the four-county service area’s Animal Control Officers and loaded for transport to rescues. KRRAS asks you for your tax-deductible gifts to make the Furry Friends Fence Project a reality. If you would like more information, please visit, like, and follow the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Facebook page. We want to begin installations by July 2022 so start giving today.

Here’s how to give your tax-deductible gift to KRRAS Furry Friends Fence Project:

Visit: krras-fund.org and click the Donate link

Visit: Hagans Town and Country Animal Clinic, located at 15 Amber Lane, Hazard, KY 41701

Mail to: KRRAS Fence Project P.O. Box 465, Hazard, KY 41702

