KY Power highlights winter storm preparation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – A major winter storm is making its way through Kentucky Power’s service territory today bringing several inches of heavy, wet snow, along with periods of sleet, rain and colder temperatures. This type of weather has the potential to cause trees and limbs to fall, providing a threat to power lines, poles and other equipment. In the event of power outages, restoration efforts will be an all-hands-on-deck approach and crews will respond as quickly as possible.

Storm Response Efforts

Including internal Kentucky Power crews, business partners and additional resources obtained through our mutual assistance program, more than 500 personnel stand ready to assist with outages. Damage assessors, tree trimmers and line personnel are part of this power restoration team.

Damage assessment is the initial step in power restoration once it is safe for crews to travel. Restoration is completed through a prioritized process: 1) essential facilities such as hospitals are restored first; 2) then large circuits affecting the most customers; 3) and then to other homes and businesses on smaller outage cases.

Customer Information

While Kentucky Power crews have prepared, customers are urged to do the same. Check with those who are elderly or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan in place. Assemble an emergency outage kit. Charge your cell phone and other devices. More outage preparation tips can be found here.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Follow us Kentucky Power on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Safety Message

Stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators “backfeed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully.