Ky. Opioid Symposium hopes to bring awareness to epidemic

WTVQ — The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission's first-ever Kentucky Opioid Symposium Conference began Monday.

The two-day conference will feature presentations and workshops by experts in their respective fields to foster increased awareness of the impact of the opioid epidemic and to create a collaborative approach to combating opioid usage in the community.

We spoke with one of the community engagement specialists about the importance of the conference.

“The opioid situation in the state of Kentucky is very dire at this point. Every individual in Kentucky has been touched by an overdose, or a death, or just someone who’s struggled with a substance abuse issue. And so, it’s really important for us to gather here today at this symposium to discuss these issues and see how we can work together to help eliminate it,” said Dr. Tara Starwalt.

The conference will continue on Tuesday.