Ky. Ollie’s stores raise $16K for God’s Pantry Food Bank

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ollie’s stores in Kentucky raised $16,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign for God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Ollie’s, a closeout retailer, raised more than $631,000 total from the campaign at all of its stores, from April 16 through May 13, the company announced Monday.

“The Feeding America network of food banks distributed 5.2 billion meals in fiscal year 2022. Anyone can experience food insecurity, regardless of race, background or ZIP code,” said Lauren Biedron, senior vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, in a press release. “Feeding America is grateful for our partnership with Ollie’s and its recent fundraising campaign which will help neighbors across the country gain access to nutritious meals.”

The money was raised across the 476 participating Ollie’s stores in 29 states. The money will be donated to 125 partner food banks across the communities Ollie’s serves.