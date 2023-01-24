Ky. native Chris Stapleton to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky native Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII next month!

The Tuesday announcement says Stapleton — an eight-times Grammy, 15-times CMA and 10-times ACM award-winner — will perform the national anthem on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Arizona at the State Farm Stadium.

The game will air on Fox.

The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.