Ky. National Guard meets to discuss Youth Challenge Program

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky National Guard held a meeting to discuss the Kentucky Youth Challenge Program Monday.

The program takes place through the Bluegrass Challenge Academy and Appalachia Challenge Academy.

The meeting was held to spread awareness about the challenge program and to find potential students who would be a good fit.

Program Director Dee Briscoe says the goal is to teach discipline and bring structure to at-risk youth.

“Our mission is to reclaim and intervene into youth that may be at risk in a traditional school or may be at risk having problems at home. They may be dealing with mental health issues, drugs and things of that nature and they want to get their life back on track. Our program instills in them that self motivation,” said Briscoe.

The program is free to anyone who lives in Kentucky.

The next class starts on July 16.

To enroll, contact a recruiter at the Appalachia Challenge Academy or Bluegrass Challenge Academy.