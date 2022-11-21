Ky: Mar-a-Lago investigation ‘will not be a priority’

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The incoming GOP chair says the investigation into the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago will “not be a priority.”

Representative Jim Comer, likely the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee, does not expect congress to continue that investigation.

The Republican congressman from Kentucky said, “We’re just waiting to see what comes out of that.”

Democrats had been asking the national archives if there were still presidential records unaccounted for that could be in former president Donald Trump’s possession.

Comer plans to turn his focus to the current president’s son Hunter Biden and wants the Treasury Department to turn over any of his suspicious bank activity reports.