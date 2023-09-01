Ky. man who lost both arms in accident at work inspiring others

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (GMA3) — Billy Parker is a double amputee who lost both his arms in a shredder at work.

Since the 2007 accident, he turned his life around by helping others with prosthetics perform day-to-day tasks like showering, refilling their vehicles with gas, and chopping vegetables as well as traveling to job sites around the country to promote safety awareness with employees.

He works out every day and says he can do everything he did before his accident and is a walking inspiration and voice for amputees.

This is his story.