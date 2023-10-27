Ky. man found guilty of using pepper spray to assault officer, other charges in Jan. 6 riot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Another Kentucky man was found guilty of charges relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.

Israel Easterday, of Munfordville, was convicted by a jury of nine charges on Thursday.

Easterday was found guilty of the following:

Civil disorder

2 counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The 21-year-old will be sentenced on April 1, 2024.

According to evidence presented at trial, Easterday traveled to Washington, D.C. from Kentucky because he “was upset about what he perceived as government corruption related to the 2020 presidential election.” He joined a mob that stormed the Capitol building’s east side.

At one point, Easterday “blasted” an officer in the face with pepper spray causing the officer to collapse and get his baton stolen. Shortly after, he sprayed another “small group” of officers.

Around 2:39 p.m., Easterday entered the Capitol building with multiple other rioters and roamed the halls.

He was arrested in Miami on Dec. 8, 2022.

Easterday was listed as BOLO (Be On the Lookout) No. 177.

In the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol.