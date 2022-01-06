Feeling lucky? Powerball Jackpot grows to estimated $630 million

Odds at winning 1 in 292.2 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The massive Powerball jackpot keeps growing, now an estimated $630 million. According to the Powerball, your odds at winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

The last Powerball jackpot winner claimed a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4 in California.

Wednesday night’s drawing will be for the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash value of $448.4 million.

Tickets for Wednesday’s 630 million Powerball drawing are $2 each and can be purchased at any of the Kentucky Lottery’s retailers or online at kylottery.com until 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Powerball® drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET/10 p.m. CT on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.