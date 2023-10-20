Ky. legislative committee, doctors work to find solution amid youth vaping epidemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — “Welcome to our Tobacco-Free Campus” a sign on the University of Kentucky’s campus reads. While it might say that, the youth vaping epidemic has taken over many schools and colleges across America — especially here in Kentucky.

“There are probably more than 3 million youth who are currently using e-cigarettes nationally and while the rates seem like they’ve trended downward, here in Kentucky we still have higher rates compared to national rates so about one in four high school students are reporting current vaping or current e-cigarette use,” said Dr. Mindy Ickes.

Dr. Ickes explains even children as young as third graders are getting access to vapes. And while we still do not know the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, the short-term effects have all proven harmful.

“We’re certainly seeing things with issues with brain development, challenges with mood disorders, you know a lot of mental health-related issues. Thinking of some physical effects we’re seeing challenges with breathing, shortness of breath,” she said.

While e-cigarettes are relatively new to researchers, there are dangerous chemicals found in them that can cause negative long-term effects on users.

“There have been over 2,000 different chemicals found in different e-cigarettes and vapes depending on brand and so we don’t have an exact knowledge in what’s in every e-cigarette, but there are chemicals like propylene glycol, diacedle, acrolian, and many of these chemicals that are being found are also related to cancer-causing agents,” Dr. Ickes added.

While the law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying these products, they somehow still end up in the hands of our youth. This issue was brought to a Kentucky legislative meeting earlier this week. Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe (R-Ky.) says they’re working on better ways to enforce the law so vapes are not as easy for Kentucky kids to access.

“You talk to any parent or teacher right now and they’ll say kids have so much more access to it. And they’re small, they look fake, they’re enticing, you can do it in bathrooms, you can do it in hallways, it’s disruptive in the classrooms, it’s disruptive in our homes,” said Mays Blesdoe.

And those who start vaping under the age of 18 are more likely to get addicted to nicotine and have a harder time quitting

“Having peer-to-peer where college students are coming in and saying you can make better decisions, you can make wiser choices for your future and you can be a leader. You can stand up and say we don’t want to have this in our environment, we don’t want to have this in our schools, we don’t want to have this in our friend group. And so inspiring them and providing them tools of accountability is fantastic and UK is doing a phenomenal job,” said Mays Bledsoe.

While youth vaping continues to affect a high number of young Americans, there is hope.

Head here for more information: https://education.uky.edu/icanendthetrend