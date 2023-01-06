Ky. lawmaker files bill to list more candidates’ political affiliation on ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill that would require political affiliations to be listed on more offices on election ballots.

House Bill 50, filed by Rep. Matt Lockett, would require the following offices to list candidates’ political affiliations:

County commissioners

City councilors

Mayors

School board members

Soil and water conservation officers

County clerks

He says a similar bill is already filed in the Senate.

