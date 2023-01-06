Ky. lawmaker files bill to list more candidates’ political affiliation on ballot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill that would require political affiliations to be listed on more offices on election ballots.
House Bill 50, filed by Rep. Matt Lockett, would require the following offices to list candidates’ political affiliations:
- County commissioners
- City councilors
- Mayors
- School board members
- Soil and water conservation officers
- County clerks
He says a similar bill is already filed in the Senate.
