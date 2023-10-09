Ky. Jewish, Muslim leaders share concerns over Israel-Palestine conflict

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Israel has declared a state of war. ABC 36 spoke with leaders in both the Jewish and Muslim communities and they shared their thoughts on the conflict.

“Any situation in Palestine is heartbreaking for our community,” said Kamaal Ahmad.

“For much of our community, this brings back not only memories of earlier conflicts Israel has had or anti-semitic attacks across the world but what the cry has always been the cry that we heard on the streets of Lexington yesterday: from the river to the sea, wipe out every single Jew,” said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin.

Litvin says he was celebrating a Jewish holiday with his family at the synagogue when he heard the news about Hamas’s attack on Israel.

“Balancing those two things, trying to commemorate that holiday with my children while at the same time being extremely anxious about my family, my people across the world who are being slaughtered in the streets was a heart-wrenching experience,” said Litvin.

Ahmad says his brothers and sisters in Palestine deserve the same rights they have here in America.

“My Palestinian brothers and sisters who are in Palestine just fighting for their god-given right to own their land, to be able to operate on their land that is currently occupied,” said Ahmad.

Both Litvin and Ahmad explained the fight for this land goes years back, but the terrors of this war are extreme and heartbreaking.

“Long before the British came in and drew lines, long before there were countries of Jordan and Lebanon and Egypt, this call to murder the Jews who are living in the Jewish homeland has been constant,” said Litvin.

“That’s the question we have to ask ourselves, why is this happening, like why, and then it all goes back to the occupation. It goes to people having their land occupied and again who in the world would tolerate having their land occupied,” said Ahmad.

Over the past weekend, Lexington saw a Palestinian rally.

Rabbi Litvin says the Jewish community plans to host one soon.