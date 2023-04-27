Ky. houses of worship affected by March storms can apply for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Houses of worship in Kentucky affected by damaging March storms may be eligible for assistance, FEMA said Thursday.

The FEMA assistance is for reimbursement of costs from emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by storms, winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides between March 3-4.

To be eligible, private nonprofits must:

Be located within the designated counties and incurred impacts as a result of the event

Provide a current ruling letter from the IRS granting tax exemption under Section 501 (c) (d) or (e) of the IRS Code of 1954, or documentation from the Kentucky Secretary of State indicating nonprofit status

Provide proof of ownership or lease documentation establishing legal responsibility to repair incident-related impacts

For non-critical private nonprofits seeking Public Assistance reimbursement for permanent work, applicants must apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration for a loan and receive a determination.

The deadline to apply for assistance is May 10.

For more information and how to apply, head to https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/apply.