Ky House passes medical marijuana bill, now heads to Governor’s desk

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Friday marks the final day of the 2023 legislative session. Lawmakers are working hard to get their final bills passed before the session ends.

Among those is SB 47, or the medical marijuana bill. The House of Representatives have voted 66-32 to pass the bill.

The bill passed out of the Licensing, Occupational and Administrative committee Friday afternoon.

During the committee meeting, sponsors made a final push to encourage lawmakers to pass the bill and to answer those final questions and concerns.

SB 47 would legalize medical marijuana for those with certain medical conditions like cancer, epilepsy, and PTSD. There are strict guidelines that would be in place, including smoking it would be prohibited. Those under 18 years old cant possess it without assistance of a care giver.

The bill wouldn’t take effect until January 2025.

Advocates say medical marijuana would provide relief for Kentuckians with certain conditions.

“It helps my pain, it helps control my spasms. Similar pharmaceuticals do not work and put me out of my mind and I know there is a lot of other people out there that it will help too,” says advocate Eric Crawford.

Opponents are worried minors will easily be able to get their hands on it.

“We believe that marijuana, which has not been proven safe and effective as medication, does pose a danger to children. And we have concerns about legalizing marijuana for minors,” says Michael Johnson, the senior policy advisor for the Family Foundation.

This marks the first time in history the Kentucky Senate had heard or passed a medical marijuana bill.

Governor Beshear has been an advocate for medical marijuana and is expected to sign it into law.

