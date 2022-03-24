KY House committee approves bill for unemployment for domestic violence victims

HB 83 would apply in cases where the victim fears violence at or on route to the workplace

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) — A bipartisan initiative to extend unemployment benefits to domestic violence victims is on the move in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

The House Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee approved House Bill 83 on Thursday. Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville, said she and Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, have worked with stakeholders on the legislation for a couple of years.

“What this bill does is allow victims of domestic, dating, sexual and stalking violence who leave work, are unable to work, or separated from employment due to circumstances directly relating to that violence, to be eligible for unemployment benefits….” Kulkarni said.

HB 83 would apply in cases where the victim fears violence at or on route to the workplace, Kulkarni added. A victim would also be eligible if he or she wishes to relocate to another area to avoid future violence or protect the safety and health of themselves, their family or co-workers.

Kulkarni cited several studies that show domestic violence is linked to unemployment, with 83% of domestic violence survivors reporting their ability to work was negatively impacted by an abusive partner. Kulkarni said this legislation is necessary because Kentucky has a rate of intimate partner violence higher than the national average.

“Intimate partner violence impacts 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men in their lifetime. In Kentucky, that number is higher,” Kulkarni said. “One in 3 women and 1 in 8 men experienced partner abuse. Nearly 1 in 2 women in Kentucky and 1 in 5 men have reported sexual violence at some point in their lives.”

HB 83 would require claimants to provide documentation to prove eligibility, Kulkarni added. The documentation could be police records, court records, sworn statements or other documentation of violence provided by the victim, shelter workers, members of the clergy, medical professionals or other professionals from whom the victim has sought assistance.

“This evidence would be kept confidential under this legislation,” Kulkarni said.

The bill would also direct the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet secretary to develop a confidential verification process designed to detect fraudulent claims and train employees.

Under HB 83, benefits would be paid from a pooled account and not from the employer’s reserve account.

“In addition, nothing in this bill will impact an employer’s experience rating for purposes of calculating the employer’s unemployment insurance tax rate,” Kulkarni added.

The measure would also direct the cabinet to train employees to process the claims and provide a report by Sept. 30 each year to the Legislative Research Commission detailing the number of claims filed.

During discussion, Rep. Kim Banta, R-Ft. Mitchell, and Rep. Matt Lockett, R-Nicholasville, both told Kulkarni they like the bill. Lockett asked Kulkarni about the pooled account that would be used.

“The pooled account is something that employers contribute to, and it reduces essentially the burden for each individual employer from paying out for unemployment benefits,” Kulkarni clarified. “And so this is not going to be charged to an employer’s reserve account, which would be individual to an employer.”

Rep. Lynn Bechler, R-Marion, said he also likes the idea of the bill, but he has concerns about the fear aspect in the legislation.

“It seems to me that we may be going a bit too far,” he said.

Kulkarni said the fear of violence language in the bill means it has to be something that is currently happening and can be proved with documentation and “not the fear of future violence or abuse.”

In explaining their “no” votes, Rep. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, and Rep. Scott Sharp, R-Ashland, said they have concerns about the potential of fraud. Calloway said he would like to talk with Kulkarni and Heavrin more about his concerns.

HB 83 now goes to the full House for consideration.