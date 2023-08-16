KY gubernatorial candidates lay out education plans

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- A focus on education in the race for Kentucky governor as students return to the classroom.

Incumbent democratic Governor Andy Beshear outlined an education plan from his proposed budget Wednesday, just one day after GOP gubernatorial candidate and current state attorney general Daniel Cameron released his education plan.

From teacher pay raises to implementing more resources and funding towards classrooms and transportation- both candidates are pushing their plans if they’re elected in November.

“We stand with our public schools and we stand with our public school educators,” Beshear says.

Beshear’s Education First Plan outlinines nine major highlights from his next proposed budget. His highlights include funding universal Pre-K, fully funding student transportation and boosting mental health education and support.

Beshear is also proposing an 11%pay raise for all public school teachers and staff.

“This would the largest single pay raise for public school educators in the last forty years,” says Beshear of the $1.1 billion investment over 2 years.

Meantime, GOP candidate Daniel Cameron laid out his Cameron “Catch-Up” plan this week, targeting Governor Beshear for his school shutdowns during the Covid pandemic.

“His record on education has left our future generations floundering. While he was unlocking the jails, he was locking the schools. And because of it, our children are worse off than when he took office,” says Cameron.

Cameron’s plan includes several pillars, including one aimed at addressing learning loss and treating it as an emergency. It includes a 16-week voluntary tutoring program for math and reading to help students who have fallen behind grade level. Cameron says he would ask the Kentucky General Assembly to create bonuses to teachers who help in the program.

The Catch-Up plan includes making changes to improve classroom environment and enforce state law that requires a school resource officer in each district.

Cameron also wants to raise the starting pay for new teachers to $41,500.

“Teachers are not the enemy. They are the key to restoring our kids futures. And they deserve our respect,” says Cameron.

The general election is November 7th.