Ky. governor candidate Alan Keck releases first TV ad, says he’s an alternative to the ‘same ‘ol politics’

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Republican candidate for governor and current Somerset mayor Alan Keck released his first TV ad, emphasizing his candidacy as an alternative for Kentuckians who are “tired of the ‘same ‘ol politics.'”

Keck’s ad shows him turning off a television playing clips of attack ads between competitors Kelly Craft and Daniel Cameron.

“Kentuckians deserve a race about the issues, but instead they are getting teddy bears and insults,” Keck said in a Monday press release. “We have serious problems in Kentucky and we need serious leaders to solve them. Instead of demonizing each other, let’s have a real conversation about the issues and how we are going to move Kentucky forward together.”

He says his “game plan” as governor features four categories: economy, family, public safety and education.

He faces a crowded lineup for the Republican nomination, including Cameron, Craft, Jacob Clark, David O. Cooper, Eric Deters, Bob DeVore, Mike Harmon, Dennis Ray Ormerod, Ryan Quarles, Johnny Ray Rice and Robbie C. Smith.