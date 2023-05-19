Ky. GOP candidates using “united front and vision” in campaign against Beshear

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The Republican Party of Kentucky says its nominees for some of the state’s highest offices are the strongest group of candidates they’ve ever had.

“As of election night, republicans are unified and ready to fire Andy Beshear this November,” says Sean Southard, the spokesperson for the Republican Party of Kentucky.

Party leaders gathered at their headquarters in Frankfort Friday morning to unify ahead of November’s general election. Gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron joined with Michael Adams (Secretary of State nominee), Russell Coleman (Attorney General nominee), Allison Ball (State Auditor), Mark Metcalf (State Treasurer), and Jonathan Shell (AG Commissioner) during the conference.

The group say they are excited to hit the campaign trail and collectively praised Cameron, saying he was the best choice to go against incumbent democratic Governor Andy Beshear in the general election.

“This ticket is bullet proof. There are no weak links. You cannot say that about the other side,” says Adams.

Cameron attacked Beshear’s record, saying the governor has allowed an increase in violent crime in some of the state’s largest cities. He also says Beshear hasn’t held the Biden Administration accountable for failures at the southern border.

“Fentanyl is coming across the southern border and hurting families and communities right here in Kentucky,” says Cameron.

ABC 36 reached out to the Beshear campaign for a response to the attacks from the Republican Party. They released a statement saying:

“Republicans just ended a messy, expensive primary marked by name-calling and nasty attacks. Governor Beshear will be campaigning with members of the ticket this weekend as he kicks off his campaign with a bus tour all across Kentucky.”

Beshear kicked off his general election campaign Friday with the bus tour, making stops in Paducah, Henderson, Owensboro, Elizabethtown, and Bowling Green. He will make stops in Lexington Saturday. During his tour, he plans to highlight his administration’s record of bringing new jobs and economic investment into the state, while also speaking about legalizing medical marijuana and sports betting.

Cameron says he’s started the process of making a judgement on who his lieutenant governor and running mate will be.

The general election is set for November 7th, 2023.