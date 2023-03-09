Ky. Girl Scouts celebrate 111th National Girl Scouts Day at Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) –Kentucky’s Girl Scouts gathered at the State Capitol Thursday to celebrate the 111th National Girl Scouts Day.

Scouts got to spend the day touring the Capitol, learning how government works at the state level and connecting with Kentucky’s women leaders — learning about taking action on issues that impact girls in Kentucky.

First Lady Britainy Beshear also issued a proclamation.

“Whether it’s for education, business or mental health, no matter the cause, your voice matters; women’s voices matter and you have the power to make that difference even if you’re 5 years old or 90 years old, you have the power to make change,” she said.

The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road say the last day for booth sales is Sunday, March 26 and Girl Scout cookie season officially ends on March 27.