Ky. Fish and Wildlife holds first live auction in 3 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky Fish and Wildlife held its first live auction Monday morning of surplus items and confiscated hunting and fishing equipment for the first time in three years.

The auction began at 9 a.m. of over 300 items, including guns, tent blinds, fishing poles, bows, trail cameras and more.

You can see everything auctioned off here: https://fw.ky.gov/Education/Documents/2023_SPRING_AUCTION.pdf

Funds from the auction will go back to supporting Fish and Wildlife.

This was the first live auction since the pandemic began.