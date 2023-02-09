Ky. Division of Forestry warns against burning during windy conditions

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Division of Forestry is warning against outdoor burning Thursday while conditions are windy.

According to a Facebook post from the division of forestry, high winds will increase the fire risk across the state despite possible rain. And while the Spring Wildfire Hazard Season doesn’t officially start until Feb. 15, the division is asking everyone to refrain from burning today as a precaution.

As of publishing time, about 4,091 people are without power across Kentucky, with most of the outages in Rockcastle, Pulaski, Wayne and Clinton counties.

ABC 36 Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet says we’re under a wind advisory until 7 p.m., with wind gusts expected to reach up to 55 mph.

Be sure to watch ABC 36 today for updates on windy conditions across Kentucky in every newscast.