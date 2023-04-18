Ky. Department of Education releases guidance on SB 150, other bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Department of Education on Monday released guidance on education-related bills containing emergency clauses, including Senate Bill 150.

Senate Bill 150 would require parental notification on “sexually-related matters,” ban gender-affirming medical care for minors and not require educators to use pronouns that don’t match the student’s gender on their birth certificate among other things.

KDE’s new guidance under this bill says schools and districts “should be prepared” to provide notice of the health and mental health services available to students upon enrollment. But when it comes to guidance for requested pronouns, KDE now has none.

“KDE is no longer able to provide guidance to schools or districts related to the use of requested pronouns. School districts should remain aware of the legal landscape applicable to transgender students, including current and proposed Title IX regulations,” KDE wrote in the guidance.

Other changes include:

The following grade 5 health curriculum or instruction will be omitted: 5.1.6. Describe basic male and female reproductive body parts and their functions as well as the physical, social and emotional changes that occur during puberty

Any child, regardless of grade level, will not receive any instruction or presentation that: Has a goal or purpose of students studying or exploring gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation

Local boards of education should adopt policies to “not allow students to use restrooms, locker rooms or shower rooms that are reserved for students of a different biological sex”

Other guidance for new bills includes HB 5, 32, 153, 553 and SB 5, 25, 49 and 107.

To see the full guidance, head here: https://bit.ly/3LaHQtc