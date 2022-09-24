Ky Department Fish and Wildlife celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day

There were live elk demonstrations, basic archery classes, and hunting dog demonstrations.

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Salato Center celebrated the 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day in Frankfort.

Wildlife officials say the center is like a small zoo, featuring about fifty native species of animals.

To honor the day, the Salato Wildlife Education Center offered free admission to its wildlife enclosures and exhibits.

“It really encourages people to not only acknowledge and appreciate our hunters and anglers, but it also, we’re encouraging people to get out into the great outdoors. To put those cell phones away and for kids to get away from their screens,” said branch manager Julienne Foster.

The first fifty kids received a complimentary fishing pole or deer call.