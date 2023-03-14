Ky. committee passes through controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky Senate committee approved a bill Tuesday referred to as the Do No Harm Act that originally would allow the state to overrule parents’ rights to obtain healthcare services for their transgender children.

But a different House Bill 470 came before the committee.

The bill has been broadened to include language about pronouns and setting school bathroom policies.

The ACLU of Kentucky continues to oppose the legislation, calling it a “monster of a bill,” saying “lawmakers are weaponizing trans kids to further their own radical agenda.”

The committee approved the bill in a 6 to 3 vote.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.