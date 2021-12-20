KY Bourbon Benefit raises more than $1,500,000 for tornado rebuild

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) (RELEASE) – The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit has been raised to date over $1,500,000.00 to help Western Kentucky rebuild.

Eric Gregory, President of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association: “The outpouring of support from people across the country along with our own Kentucky distillers shows how much this industry wants to help Kentucky.”

Over 410 ‘lots’ have been donated from distillers, private collectors and fans, with more donations are coming in. Recent donations include 19-year-old of Willett Private Barrel Selection (item #411) going for $280,000.00

Just added include Maker’s Mark Ultimate Day of Creation (item #341), Woodford Reserve with Churchill Downs (#342) and Barrell Craft Spirits (#343).

Four Roses Extra Aged Private Barrel with Master Distiller (#107) is being bid at $149,100.00 and Willett Family Estate 8-year-old barrel (#115) is at $141,000.00

The Angel’s Envy Cask Strength Barrel (item #5) has a bid of $85,000; a 23-year-old Old Rip Van Winkler (item #2) is $44,000.00 and Castle and Key Experience (#53) is being bid at $34,000.00.

This benefit is sponsored by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick

All proceeds will go directly to the state’s official Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornados and severe storms of December 11.

The online auction and “Buy Now” began Thursday, December 16, and run until 10:00 p.m. EST, Tuesday, December 21. The live-streamed auction will be held on Tuesday, December 21 starting at 7:00 p.m. EST; site to be announced.

More and updated information: http://www.kybourbonbenefit.com/