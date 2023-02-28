KY bill could give teachers more options for student discipline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new bill discussed by lawmakers in Frankfort Tuesday could expand teacher power when it comes to student discipline if enacted.

The bill’s sponsor Republican Representative Timmy Truett says there are three things that contribute to a lack of teacher retention in the state, pay support, and respect.

While House Bill 538 does not address teacher pay, Representative Truett says it does address support and respect for teachers through new guidelines for student discipline.

The bill details how to handle disciplinary actions inside a school setting when a student may be making threats, assaulting or abusing other students, is in possession of drugs or alcohol, or a weapon, among other examples.

One action could include expulsion for a year followed by a board of education conducting a review process.

The bill would also give more control to teachers, granting educators the decision to place a student in an alternative school or virtual learning instead.

Representative Truett says the goal is to provide security and safety for all students and teachers.

“Doing both of these things, I believe we can help with recruitment and we can help with retention. Teaching administration you know whatever your job is in education is a great profession and I don’t want people to not go in their field because of fear” said Representative Truett.

Some lawmakers were in favor of the bill.

“We set high expectations for students academically and I think this is setting high expectations for all students discipline wise,” said Representative, Kevin Jackson.

Others think it needs more work.

“Quite frankly it doesn’t follow due process for students it doesn’t follow due process for the parents,” said Representative Felicia Rabourn.

Including Kumar Rashad, a high school teacher in Louisville.

He says the bill could unintentionally target the black community.

“Oftentimes we don’t have the same culture and if you deem my culture offensive or threatening then I’m being sent to an alternative school based on my culture and not really you know not getting a chance another student would give in restorative justice,” said Rashad.

Representative Truett admits the bill could be taken advantage of, but that there ultimately needs to be a change in discipline and safety in the classroom.

Though some lawmakers disagreed with the bill it did pass in committee and will head to the house floor.